U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) fell 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.89. 1,244,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,292,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $950.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

