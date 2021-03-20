$340.25 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report $340.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $355.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 111.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

