Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 9,475,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,373,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 58,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

