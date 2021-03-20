Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €8.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.13 ($9.57).

Several analysts recently issued reports on KCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €9.63 ($11.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of €9.87 ($11.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.00. The firm has a market cap of $960.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

