Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 7.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.30 and last traded at $81.21. 1,904,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,872,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.99.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

