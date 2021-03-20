OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $40.00 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.
