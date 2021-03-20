OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM opened at $40.00 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.