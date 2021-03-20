New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,363. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

