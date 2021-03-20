TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.

On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55.

On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $34,399.35.

On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $33,623.30.

TNET opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

