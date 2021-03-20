Pantos Market Capitalization Tops $4.23 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $125,567.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00455078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00140274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00663027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

