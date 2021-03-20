Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

