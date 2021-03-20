Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Rowe increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.