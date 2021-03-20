Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in KLA by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $292.88 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.89 and its 200-day moving average is $251.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

