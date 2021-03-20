CWM Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,612 shares of company stock valued at $63,165,740. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,351.74.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,339.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,202.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,185.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

