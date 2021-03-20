Kings Point Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

