Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.91 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.