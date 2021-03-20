Wedgewood Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

NYSE BA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.82. 17,330,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,344,695. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

