Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Holdings Lifted by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1,855.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 859,293 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Owl Rock Capital worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

