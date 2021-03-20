Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Adobe by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 89,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 56,555 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $441.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.78 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

