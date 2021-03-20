Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $14.92 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

