Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 76,714 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

