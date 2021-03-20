Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09.

