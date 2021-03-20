Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $623,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

