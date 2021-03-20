Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Edison International by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

