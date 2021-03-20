Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $825,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 632.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

