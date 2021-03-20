Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.02. 851,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,078,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

