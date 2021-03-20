Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $206.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.16.

NYSE DG opened at $187.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $135.04 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

