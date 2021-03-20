Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 395 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

