Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Increased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.15 and its 200-day moving average is $270.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

