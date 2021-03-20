Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,242,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,593,000 after acquiring an additional 503,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Shares of C stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

