Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.31 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,547.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,584 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

