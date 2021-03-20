Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

