Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $221.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.29 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

