Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 8,302 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.