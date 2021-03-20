Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. 504,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 399,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

