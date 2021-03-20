Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) were down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 1,436,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 882,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,312,433 shares in the company, valued at $133,129,211.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,843 shares of company stock worth $12,264,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

