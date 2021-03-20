Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.28 ($34.45) and last traded at €29.52 ($34.73). 326,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.76 ($35.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.60 ($38.35).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 327.17.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

