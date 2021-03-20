INDUS (ETR:INH) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.15

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €37.15 ($43.71) and last traded at €37.30 ($43.88), with a volume of 27434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €37.05 ($43.59).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INH. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $888.78 million and a PE ratio of -36.57.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

