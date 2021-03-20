Helium Reaches Market Capitalization of $663.95 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Helium has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One Helium token can now be bought for $8.86 or 0.00014816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $663.95 million and $28.89 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00231118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,243.57 or 0.03751559 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051873 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,932,531 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

