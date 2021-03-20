iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.86 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $189.34 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00003954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024460 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034683 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

