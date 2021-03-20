Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,086 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

