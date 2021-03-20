Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $308.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

