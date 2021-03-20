Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $11.74 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

