The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $76,418,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $234.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

