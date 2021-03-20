Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Down 6.8%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 3,762,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,613,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Isoray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Equities analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter worth $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Isoray in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Isoray by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

