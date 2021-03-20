Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29.

On Thursday, January 14th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,007.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $396,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 14.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trupanion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

