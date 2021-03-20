Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of OLLI opened at $89.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

