Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.
Shares of OLLI opened at $89.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
