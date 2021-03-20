Thomas Netzer Sells 161 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31.

Wayfair stock opened at $335.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

