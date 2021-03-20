Thomas Netzer Sells 161 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31.
Wayfair stock opened at $335.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.77. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on W shares. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
