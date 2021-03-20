Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 7.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.50. 3,629,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,870,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

