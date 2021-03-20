Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 27.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.61 million, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

