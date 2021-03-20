MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.50 on May 10th

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.499 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.60.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
