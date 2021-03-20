MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.50 on May 10th

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.499 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.